Portion of false ceiling at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College auditorium collapses

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A portion of the false ceiling at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College auditorium has collapsed, the officiating principal said on Wednesday.

Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal, said part of the false ceiling collapsed late on Monday. It will be fixed in 10-15 days.

Officials from the public works department have assessed the damage. This is not a big issue, Jain told PTI.

The collapse of the false ceiling has led to the 'Deeksharambh' orientation programme, scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 2, to be postponed.

Jain further said certain other events have been postponed due to the repairs.

"Certain events have been postponed due to the repairs. The public works department will take at least 10 days to fix it. But we can still block 20-25 seats and carry out events if we wish," he added. PTI ABU AS SZM