Portion of false ceiling falls on patient at Odisha govt hospital

Cuttack, Jan 7 (PTI) An elderly patient sustained head injuries when a portion of a false ceiling fell on him at the SCB Medical College Hospital here, officials said.

The incident took place took place around 3 pm on the first floor of the old medicine ward. The injured patient has been identified as Nimai Charan Das, a resident of Baghamari in Khurda district. His family members were present when the incident took place.

Medical staff immediately attended to the victim and shifted him to another ward for further treatment. His condition is stable, hospital officials said.

The victim’s son, Pramod Kumar Das, held the hospital authorities responsible for the incident.

"How can the state government make SCBMCH of AIIMS standard when a portion of the ceiling falls on a patient," he asked.

Soon after the incident, a delegation of opposition BJD went to the hospital and met the injured and his family members. They expressed concern over the safety of patients at the hospital.

"The party emphasised that regular maintenance and safety measures must be ensured in all government hospitals to prevent such unfortunate occurrences," BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said. PTI AAM AAM MNB