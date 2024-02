New Delhi: A portion of a Gokalpuri Metro Station in northeast Delhi collapsed here on Thursday morning, police said.

According to a Delhi Police officer, initial report suggested that three to four two-wheelers parked on the ground were trapped under the debris.

The fire department was informed and rescue operation is underway.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the collapse was reported at 11.10 am and four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.