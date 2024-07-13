Portion of house collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri; no injuries

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) A portion of a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai’s Andheri East area in the early hours of Saturday, a fire official said.

No one was injured in the incident at Rajaram Chawl, he said.

According to house owner Shashikant Shah, 12 persons were sleeping inside when a portion of the structure collapsed amid heavy rains around 2 am.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” said Shah.

Many houses here are in a dilapidated condition, he said.

"The chawl came up in 1960. Officials from BMC's Maintenance Department have visited this place," added Shah.