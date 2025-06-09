Portion of house collapses in outer Delhi's Nangloi, boy dead

New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy died while a man sustained injuries after a portion of a house collapsed in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday morning, an official said.

Police said the incident occurred when a toilet constructed on the terrace of the one-storeyed house collapsed onto the verandah below, causing the ceiling to cave in.

The deceased, Vansh, was the son of a daily wage labourer. The family hails from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and had been residing as tenants in the house. Other occupants of the house are safe, police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), they received a call regarding the incident at 7.12 am from Rajendra Park Extension in Nangloi. Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site.

During the rescue operation, the fire officials found two persons trapped under the debris.

While the man, identified as Sabir (45), was pulled out with minor injuries and administered first aid at the spot, the boy was critically injured and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

The structure was in a dilapidated condition and further legal action is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is in progress.