Portion of MGNREGS funds will be spent on water conservation: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A fixed portion of funds under MGNREGS will now be spent on water conservation works, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

Speaking after launching the 'National Initiative on Water Security', along with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Chouhan said in 'over-exploited' blocks, 65% of MGNREGA funds will be used for water-related works, while in 'semi-critical' blocks, 40% of MGNREGA funds will be spent on water conservation. In blocks without water scarcity, at least 30% of funds will go towards water-related works, the minister said.

Chouhan said the rural development ministry has made water security a national priority under MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme).

"Amendments have been made in the Schedule of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Act, 2005, to give precedence to water-related works in water-stressed rural blocks. This historic step ensures that a minimum expenditure on water conservation and harvesting activities will now be mandatory in rural blocks," Chouhan said.

The Union minister said that groundwater levels are continuously depleting, and water has become one of the biggest global challenges. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been committed to water conservation since his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat and has led numerous initiatives to underline its importance.

"The Prime Minister has given the nation direction through campaigns like 'Catch the Rain', rainwater harvesting, and the construction of 'Amrit Sarovars'," Chouhan said.

He also said that the PM had instructed in a meeting of the Council of Ministers that a fixed portion of MGNREGA funds must be earmarked for water conservation.

Chouhan added that nationwide, MGNREGS resources will now be channelled with priority into water conservation, boosting groundwater recharge and accelerating conservation drives.

"This policy decision ensures that resources are directed to the areas of greatest need, shifting the approach from reactive to preventive and long-term water management," he said.

Patil also highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, "This decision will prove vital for water security and rural development. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Rural Development Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this historic step." The Rural Development ministry, in a statement, said under the scheme, more than 1.25 crore water conservation assets such as farm ponds, check dams, and community tanks have been created.

It said the efforts have yielded tangible results, reducing the number of water-stressed rural blocks. In addition, under 'Mission Amrit Sarovar', more than 68,000 reservoirs have been constructed or rejuvenated in the first phase alone. PTI AO AMJ AMJ