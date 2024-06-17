Portion of mosque collapses in old Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A portion of a mosque collapsed on Monday minutes after cracks were noticed on its walls in Hauz Qazi area in old Delhi, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place at around 1.30 pm in Chudiwala locality, they said, adding that the mosque was evacuated before its collapse.

According to a police officer, fire officials were informed soon after the mosque's walls developed cracks.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the mosque was evacuated, the officer said. The local police cordoned off the area, he said.

After half an hour, the front portion of the mosque collapsed, the officer added.

Locals claimed that the mosque collapsed only after the road caved in. However, police said that they will probe the incident.

According to an official from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the mosque collapsed due to its weak foundation. There is no incident of road cave-in in the area, the MCD officer said.