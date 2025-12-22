Portion of old building collapses, nobody injured

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) A portion of an old four-storey building, declared dangerous by authorities, collapsed in Dombivli area on Monday night, leading to the evacuation of two families, officials said, adding that nobody was injured.

A potential tragedy was averted as the road in front of Lakshmi Sagar building on Bapusaheb Phadke Road was closed for vehicular traffic for cement-concrete work, a Fire Brigade official said.

"Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and safely evacuated two families residing in the building. Nobody was injured as the debris fell on the roadside," the official said.

Shopkeepers in the area immediately shut their establishments and moved to safety. A post office operates from the building, and a protective barricade has been erected to prevent public entry.

"Temporary safety measures have been taken, and further action will be decided after a structural audit," the fire brigade official added.

The 40-year-old building will remain sealed until further orders from civic authorities.