Portion of plaster collapses in five-storey building in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A portion of plaster from the ceiling collapsed in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, a civic official said.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident that occurred in a 30-year-old residential building in the Chandanwadi locality, the official said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the plaster from the ceiling of one of the flats showed signs of deterioration, said Yasin Tadvi, head of the civic disaster management cell.

The room has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Given the age and visible wear of the building, further investigation is necessary, he said. PTI COR ARU