Portion of protection wall collapses in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) A portion of a forest protection wall collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday afternoon, and no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The incident occurred around 3.47 pm on Pokhran Road No. 1 in Thane West.

The wall, measuring approximately 20 feet long and 6 feet high, collapsed onto the internal road, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

"We received information about the incident from a resident, and our team immediately rushed to the location with a pickup vehicle and a JCB machine," he said.

No one was injured as there were no pedestrians or vehicles in the vicinity at the time, the official said, adding that the area was secured, and normal movement resumed soon after.