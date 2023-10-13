Portion of road caves in at Thakurpukur in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Portion of an arterial road in south Kolkata's Thakurpukur area caved in on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened around 8.30 am at the junction of the arterial Diamond Harbour Road and Bakrahat Road in Thakurpukur Bazar, they said.

Work for laying an underground water pipeline was going on when the road adjacent to it caved in, they added.

There was no report of any injury, but the cave-in affected underground electric supply lines, leading to a power cut in the area that lasted for hours, the officials said.

Locals fear that the nearby shops and buildings may also be affected by the cave-in.

Restoration works are in full swing, the officials said.

Officers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the Kolkata Police were at the spot, besides personnel of power utility CESC.

The cave-in affected vehicular movement on the busy DH Road during the morning rush hour. PTI SOM BDC