Portion of road caves in at Thane's Majiwada area; truck stranded, no one hurt

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A portion of a road caved in at Majiwada in Thane city on Monday, leaving a truck stranded in the crater, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The incident took place around 2:30pm near Param Hospital along the arterial LBS Road, he said.

"No one was hurt in the incident. Personnel from Kapurbawdi police station, disaster management cell, water supply department and PWD arrived at the spot immediately with an excavator and other equipment," Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Efforts are underway to remove the stranded truck and to repair the damaged portion of the road as quickly as possible, Tadvi added. PTI COR BNM