Portion of road collapses on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; traffic suspended

Ramban (J-K), May 11 (PTI) The traffic on 250-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended Sunday night after a portion of the road collapsed near Ramban, a traffic department official said.

The collapse of the road at Maroog around 10 pm, left hundreds of vehicles from both sides stranded, the official said. He said the restoration work was started by the National Highway Authority of India on the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. "People are advised not to undertake journey on the highway until the restoration work is completed. Decision regarding allowing fresh traffic from both sides shall be taken on Monday after a green signal from the NHAI," the official said. PTI COR/TAS MNK MNK