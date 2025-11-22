Portion of road sinks in Shimla due to 'tunnel work'; construction paused

Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) A portion of a road sank here on Saturday, allegedly due to a nearby tunnel construction, prompting the authorities to halt the work until further notice, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, has also directed the additional district magistrate (law and order) as well as the additional superintendent of police, to prepare and submit a report regarding the work of the tunnel being constructed on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli four-lane.

The action came after a portion of the road in Bhattakufar sank, during which a school bus tyre got stuck in the pit, and a Class 8 schoolgirl also fell into the pit. She was immediately rescued by the people nearby.

The deputy commissioner, along with senior police officials, reached the spot to take stock of the situation and said that such an incident has been witnessed for the first time.

"The location where the land subsidence occurred is reported to be close to the tunnel site. This is extremely important from a safety perspective," Kashyap said.

He further said that the district administration has written to the State Disaster Management Authority, expressing concern that this incident may lead to a disaster.

Kashyap said that locals informed him that cracks had begun appearing in their houses, following which the district administration inspected the houses and found the cracks.

He further said that the Survey of India will also be informed about this matter. "A detailed report about the incident will be sent to them as well," he added.

Kashyap further said that the administration had earlier received several complaints from locals regarding the four-lane construction as well. "All these complaints will be brought to the notice of the SDMA," Kashyap asserted. PTI COR APL APL