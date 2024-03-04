Portion of roof collapses at Delhi's Ambience Mall, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A big chunk of the concrete roof collapsed at southwest Delhi's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Monday. There were no casualties as the incident took place past midnight.

Advertisment

Police said the roof partially collapsed in the mall's central hall around 12.45 am and there was debris scattered all around the section.

They said no one was injured in the incident, and added that an investigation was underway.

This comes a day after two men lost their lives at a shopping mall in Noida Extension where an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. PTI BM ALK BM IJT IJT