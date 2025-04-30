Portion of stage collapses during minister Vijayvargiya's birthday event; none hurt

Indore, Apr 30 (PTI) A portion of the stage collapsed during a programme organised on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's birthday in Indore on Wednesday.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident.

Local BJP leader Chintu Verma said he was standing near Vijayvargiya when the incident occurred at the event organised in a cowshed in Rau area.

He said, prima facie, overcrowding pulled the stage down.

"This programme was organised by Vijayvargiya's supporters. The minister was not on the portion of the stage that collapsed. He was addressing the gathering from the other side of the stage," he said.