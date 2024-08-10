Portion of unoccupied building in Panaji crumbles; no casualties

Panaji, Aug 10 (PTI) A portion of an abandoned dilapidated building, located in the densely-populated St Inez area of Panaji city, collapsed on Saturday evening.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the rubble of the four-storey structure fell on the slope and not on houses, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, said Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserratte.

"This building was abandoned and not occupied by anyone," he said.

The affected building is located on a slope on the way to Altinho, which houses several important buildings including the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Monserratte said the remaining portion of the collapsed structure will be demolished given that few houses are located downhill of the building.

Residents of St Inez area, located in the heart of the Goa capital, claimed they had been complaining about the dilapidated building to CCP for the last two months, but no action was taken by authorities.

"We have been living under the lurking fear that the structure will crumble," they said. PTI RPS NSK