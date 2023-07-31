Portion of wall of temple collapses in Thane; no one hurt

Thane, Jul 31(PTI) A portion of wall of a Ganesh temple in Thane's Wagle Estate area collapsed on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 1:30pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"A portion of the wall collapsed into an adjacent nullah (drain). The rest of the wall is in dangerous condition. Fire Brigade and RDMC personnel were deployed at the site to remove the debris," he said.

No one was hurt in the incident and civic engineers will inspect the structure and take further action, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM