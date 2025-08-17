Portions of slab and gallery of old building collapse; none hurt

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) Portions of the first-floor slab and gallery of a dilapidated single-storey building collapsed in Uthalsar area of Thane on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of residents, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred at around 5 PM, said Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of the Thane civic body.

The building, which is around 40 to 45 years old, was already in a dangerous condition, he said.

According to Tadvi, the structure falls under the "C2B category" and houses a total of seven flats, of which three were occupied at the time.

"All residents have been evacuated immediately for their safety. They have been instructed to temporarily shift to the homes of their relatives until further orders," he added.

Teams from the Disaster Management Cell, the fire brigade, the encroachment department, Rabodi Police Station, and Mahavitaran rushed to the spot. PTI COR NSK