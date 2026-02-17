Portraits of 20 prominent writers, scholars installed at Punjab Bhawan

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Punjab Language Department has installed the portraits of Punjabi writers and scholars at Punjab Bhawan here as part of its efforts to promotion Punjabi language and its rich literary legacy.

The 20 famous writers and scholars contributed to the richness of the Punjabi language around the globe.

After about 40 portraits installed so far, today, the department installed portraits of 20 more late writers and scholars, including Principal Teja Singh, Giani Sohan Singh Seetal, Diwan Singh Kalepani, Principal Sujan Singh, Jaswant Singh Kanwal, Nanak Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Dalip Kaur Tiwana, Balraj Sahni, Bawa Budh Singh, Sukhwant Kaur Mann, Mahinder Singh Sarna, Deepak Jaitoi, Mahinder Kaur Gill, Ram Saroop Ankhi, Rattan Singh Jaggi, Mohanjit, Parminderjit and Ajmer Aulakh.

These portraits have been displayed in the entrance hall and verandahs of the upper floors of Punjab Bhawan's B Block. The initiative was taken up by the state bhawan employees.

Earlier, the officials of the department met Principal Resident Commissioner Karuna Raju and discussed ways to further portray Punjabiyat in a more effective manner in Punjab Bhawan.

Deputy Resident Commissioner Asita Sharma said that in the coming days, the renovation work of the local library of the Language Department will be completed and it will be made attractive for the personalities visiting and staying here, a state government statement said. PTI SKC SKC NB NB