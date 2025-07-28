Ports, cities, sports on agenda of Andhra Pradesh CM's day two of Singapore tour

Amaravati, July 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on the second day of his five-day Singapore tour, will focus on port-led development, urban planning and international sports collaboration.

According to a press release, Naidu is slated to hold a meeting with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Monday morning, discussing energy, science, technology, and industrial cooperation between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

"On the second day of his five-day visit to Singapore, Naidu will hold meetings with several organisational heads, including representatives of the Singapore government. The discussions will centre around urban development, sports, and port-led industrial growth," said the release.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet Airbus representatives, followed by an interaction with Honeywell officials to discuss industrial technology collaborations.

Naidu will participate in a Business Round Table titled 'From Skills to Competencies, accelerating Workforce Transformation'. Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU), and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will attend.

He is expected to meet Simon Tan, Chairman of EverVolt, to explore green energy and battery storage solutions, followed by a visit to Singapore Sports School.

The Sports School visit aims to align Andhra Pradesh's sports ecosystem with global best practices in athlete development, infrastructure, and international sports education models.

The TDP supremo will visit the Tuas Port and later meet Port of Singapore Authority CEO Vincent to discuss smart logistics, export infrastructure and large-scale industrial clusters.

Naidu will present Andhra Pradesh's development roadmap at the Andhra–Singapore Business Forum in the afternoon, followed by a strategic meeting with Adani Ports MD Karan Adani in the evening. PTI MS GDK NSD NSD