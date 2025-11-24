Posing as 'descendant' of Prophet Mohammad, man dupes 2 women of Rs 11 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly duped two women of around Rs 11 lakh in Mumbai by claiming to be a "descendant" of Prophet Mohammad and promising to double their gold jewellery and increasing cash flow in home, police said on Monday.

The man, Mohsin Ali Abdul Sattar Qadari, has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust, an official said.

According to the Mahim police station official, an FIR was registered against Qadari on a complaint by one Ansar Ahmed Abdul Gani, a local resident.

In 2022, the complainant and his brother Israr Farooqui met Qadari at a 'dargah' (tomb of a Muslim saint) in south Mumbai. During their conversation, Qadari claimed he was a descendant of Prophet Mohammad and possessed his hair, the official said.

Later, both brothers invited Qadari to their residence in Mahim, where he came with a glass box with a hair inside which he claimed was of the Prophet, he said.

After performing some rituals at their house, the man kept the glass box in their cupboard and locked it. Qadari asked the brothers not to open the cupboard till he told them to do so, police said.

After some days, he came back when the brothers were not at home. This time, he met the wives of the two brothers and asked them to keep all their jewellery near the box, saying it will double in a few days, and more money will come into their house, said the official.

As instructed by Qadari, the two women kept all their jewellery near the box. Later, he asked them to go out as he wanted to perform some rituals. As the two women stepped out of their home, the man took out the jewellery worth around Rs 11 lakh from the cupboard and fled, he said.

The cheating came to light after some days when the women narrated the incident to their husbands, according to the official.

When contacted, Qadari told the brothers he has sold the stolen jewellery as he was facing financial problems. One of them, Gani, then lodged a complaint, on the basis of which an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered against the accused, he added. PTI ZA RSY