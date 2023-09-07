Positive body image linked to better life satisfaction: Study

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Having more positive body image is strongly associated with better psychological well-being and life satisfaction, according to a study involving 56,968 participants in 65 countries, including India.

The research, published in the journal Body Image, is one of the largest studies ever conducted on the topic of body image.

Previous research has shown that high levels of body appreciation are linked to a range of positive well-being traits such as improved self-esteem and healthy eating habits, and negatively associated with issues such as depression and anxiety.

However, few studies have assessed body appreciation across nations.

The team, led by researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), UK, asked participants in 65 nations to complete the Body Appreciation Scale-2 (BAS-2), which contains 10 items, including "I respect my body" and "I appreciate the different and unique characteristics of my body." The study found that across nations, greater body appreciation was significantly associated with higher psychological well-being, as assessed using a measure of life satisfaction.

The researchers also found that body appreciation was higher in participants who were single -- compared with being married or in a committed relationship -- and those living in rural areas.

The study also found large differences in body appreciation scores across the 65 survey nations.

Only India and Australia scored lower for body appreciation than the UK. Malta scored highest, followed by Taiwan and Bangladesh.

"This is one of the largest studies on body image ever carried out, brought about by a collaborative research effort involving over 250 scientists across the world," Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and lead author of the study, said.

"Our finding that greater body appreciation is associated with better psychological well-being highlights the importance of developing ways to promote more positive body image globally," Swami said.

The researchers noted that people who live in urban areas may feel stronger pressure to conform to body ideals promoted by Western society, and it is also notable that people from countries considered culturally different to the US appeared to have broadly greater body appreciation.

People in rural areas may also benefit from being in nature, which past research has also shown to be linked with positive body image, they added. PTI SAR SAR