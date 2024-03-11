Positive momentum for BJP in TN, says Kishan Reddy

Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed Tamil Nadu visit later this week, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said there is "already a positive momentum" for the BJP in the state and that the people of the state desired another term for the incumbent PM.

Addressing reporters here, he said Modi should become PM again for the welfare of the poor people. "That is the overall message from Tamil Nadu." "Already there is positive momentum in Tamil Nadu (for the BJP), ahead of the PM's visit," he said responding to a query.

Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, was here for a party event.

Modi has made frequent visits to Tamil Nadu over the past few months, visiting various temples and places of religious significance. He has also addressed public rallies, besides attending official events. PTI SA SA SS