Positive shifts in MP's family planning landscape, temporary contraceptive method use rises: Experts

Gwalior, Jun 16 (PTI) Positive shifts are becoming visible in the landscape of family planning in Madhya Pradesh with the use of temporary contraceptive method, experts said on Monday.

Temporary contraceptive method has seen a notable rise from 6.9 per cent (National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) to 12.9 per cent(NFHS-5) indicating that couples are increasingly making informed decisions about planning their families and determining the right time to have children, they added.

The experts were speaking at a workshop organised by Vikalp project to familiarise media representatives with the evolving behaviours and priorities regarding family planning and maternal health in rural India, especially in Madhya Pradesh, so that these can be reported with greater sensitivity and accuracy.

"A woman's body is not adequately prepared for pregnancy and childbirth at a young age. Hence, a delay of at least two years before the first childbirth is recommended, which greatly benefits both maternal and child health," Dr. Neelam Saxena, regional director, Regional Office Health Services, Gwalior Division said on the occasion.

"It reduces the risk of health complications during pregnancy and improves the chances of safe childbirth. Similarly, maintaining a gap between two children is essential. A minimum spacing of three years gives the mothers body time to recover, reduces the risk of anaemia, and minimizes complications during pregnancy and delivery," she added.

Regional Office Health Services deputy director Dr Mahesh Chandra Vyas said the government is committed to ensuring that newly married couples and those with one child receive timely information about the importance of family planning, which empowers them to choose safe and temporary contraceptive methods based on their circumstances.

"Delaying the first child and spacing between children benefits couples beyond just health. It gives newlyweds time to prepare financially for future responsibilities. It also allows spouses the opportunity to complete education or establish themselves professionally. Spacing allows better care and nutrition for both children, leading to healthier development," Risha Kushwaha, state project director of Vikalp said.

The Vikalp project works as a technical partner to the government.

Through government-led community platforms, it aims to spread accurate information about available family planning options under the National Family Planning Programme to young couples and their families, helping them make informed and voluntary choices. PTI COR MAS BNM