Positive talks held on Mahayuti alliance for LS polls, 80 pc issues resolved: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said positive discussions were held in Delhi on the Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and "80 per cent" of the issues have been resolved.

Advertisment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held talks for seat sharing in Maharashtra with coalition partners Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP president Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis was also present in the meeting.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "Very positive discussions were held in the meeting yesterday. I can say that 80 per cent of our issues have been solved, and talks are going on for the remaining 20 per cent. And, I believe that the remaining issues will be resolved, and a good alliance will be formed." Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Pawar-led NCP and the BJP will contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the lower house of Parliament.

Advertisment

The Shiv Sena, which had joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in Maharashtra in 2019, split in 2022 after Shinde walked away with a majority of the party’s MPs and MLAs and joined hands with the BJP.

The BJP, which was the single largest party after the last state elections, formed a coalition government with Shinde as the chief minister.

Similarly, Ajit Pawar walked away with a majority of NCP legislators and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government last year. PTI CLS ARU