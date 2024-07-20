Positive transformation in J&K has frustrated 'master of terror': LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) The positive transformation in Jammu and Kashmir has frustrated the "master of terror", but our government will not allow ill intentions of the enemy to succeed, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday amid a spurt in violence in the Jammu region.

Speaking at a function at SKICC here, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a huge positive transformation, but some people have a problem with it.

"This transformation has especially frustrated the master of terror that our neighbour is and they are trying to create terror in the Jammu region," he said, referring to the spate of attacks in the region.

"We will not allow their ill intentions to succeed," he added.

Sinha said the people of Jammu have always withstood terror.

"I have full faith in the bravery of our jawans. The way the commanders of all the outfits were wiped out from here (Kashmir), our security forces and army will soon succeed in getting rid of them there (in Jammu region)," he added.

Speaking on J&K's exceptional journey towards peace, progress and prosperity, the lieutenant governor called upon the people to stand united in the fight against the divisive forces trying to disturb peace.

The administration and our security forces will never allow adversary's nefarious design to succeed. We will eliminate the terrorists and root out terrorism and its supporters from J&K, he added.

Earlier, Sinha launched the 'Hausla 2.0' and JK Startup Portal.

Building on the success of the 'Hausla 1.0', the inaugural batch, 'Hausla 2.0' seeks to enhance financial inclusion among women in Jammu and Kashmir by promoting entrepreneurship and facilitating market access.

The lieutenant governor said the prime objective of Hausla programme is to harness the entrepreneurial potential of women in J&K, increase financial access and market reach for women entrepreneurs and to create a nurturing ecosystem for women's economic empowerment.

"We want women entrepreneurs of J&K to build global brands and fortunes through their own hard work and strong drive. Our focus is women-led development and dedicated efforts have been made for women's economic participation to boost economic growth," Sinha said.

The overarching goal is to establish a sustainable enterprise model that contributes to employment generation and economic growth, he added.

Reiterating the administration's resolve to promote entrepreneurship and startups in J&K under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha said the endeavours like Startup Policy is a testimony to our commitment to provide necessary support and resources to the youth to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

"The new JK Startup portal will ensure the seamless execution of the Startup Policy. The portal will streamline the application process for various support mechanisms viz. seed funding, mentoring, startup awards and claiming infrastructure benefits for development of incubators/incubation facilities," he said.