Possessive over online presence, 'live-in' partner throws acid at woman in Punjab, arrested: Police

Ludhiana, Feb 17 (PTI) A day after an unidentified man on a motorcycle allegedly threw acid at a 40-year-old woman labourer in Punjab's Ludhiana, leaving her injured, police on Tuesday said that her "live-in" partner has been arrested.

Police said the arrested individual, who is an aspiring social media influencer, had initially encouraged the victim to share reels online, but backtracked later and become possessive.

The attack, motivated by obsession and revenge, left the 40-year-old woman with severe facial burns, police said, adding that the accused had asked the victim to stop posting online due to possessiveness The acid attack was reported in Ludhiana's Dugri Colony on Monday. The victim hails from Uttar Pradesh and is a mother of three.

The attacker, who was wearing a helmet, had called the woman towards him on the pretext of asking something, after which he allegedly threw acid at her, police said. The woman's face and eyes bore the brunt of the attack, and she was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The accused escaped the scene.

Police said they have solved the case, arresting the victim's live-in partner, who has been identified as Paan Singh, 35, a mason from Zirakpur's Baltana village.

Singh, an aspiring social media influencer, had been posting abusive content about the victim on social media after their relationship soured, they said.

The couple, with both married to others, had been living together in Zirakpur before they parted ways a month ago, police said.

According to Additional DCP Karanveer Singh, the accused had initially encouraged the victim to create reels, but later became possessive and controlling, asking her to stop posting online.

Her refusal led to escalating disputes, and Singh allegedly began suspecting her fidelity, he said.

According to police, on Monday, Singh arrived in Ludhiana, armed with acid, and threw it at the victim's face, saying, "Now you won't be able to do anything." The woman was rushed to the Civil Hospital and later referred to PGIMER Chandigarh for treatment.

Police are examining Singh's online activity. A case has been registered at Dugri police station, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR SUN PRK