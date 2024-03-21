Possibility of woman being in Indore during kidnapping drama not ruled out: MP police

Indore, Mar 21 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have got clues that a 21-year-old woman, who allegedly faked her kidnapping to collect Rs 30 lakh for a foreign trip, was in Indore during the incident, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The police in Rajasthan’s Kota have registered a case for the alleged abduction of Kavya (21), a resident of Shivpuri in MP, and the crime branch of Indore police is assisting in the investigation, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said. Kavya's parents had sent her to Kota to join a coaching institute.

Dandotiya said the police have found some CCTV footage, which has raised the possibility of the woman being in Indore during the alleged abduction.

He also said that the Kota police have interrogated a youth, a resident of Sagar in MP, in Indore.

Search is on for Kavya and her male friend in Indore, another police officer said.

According to Rajasthan police, Kavya's mother had left her in a hostel in Kota, but she stayed there for just three days last year.

According to police, the woman had been sending pictures and messages to her parents to assure them that she was still in Kota.

Kavya's parents live in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and were recently shocked when they received a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh and a picture of their daughter with her hands and feet tied.

Kavya's father Raghuveer Dhakad lodged a complaint with Kota police on March 18 that his daughter had been kidnapped.

According to Kota Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan, police found that Kavya was last seen in Indore on Tuesday evening.

The official said as per the investigation report, Kavya’s mother left her in a hostel in Kota, but the young woman moved to Indore and had been living there with two of her male friends.

According to the police, one of Kavya's friends, who is cooperating in the investigation, told police that Kavya and her other friend staged her kidnapping for ransom to fund a trip abroad. PTI HWP MAS NR