Posspole, Karnataka Maritime Board sign MoU for maritime ecosystem development in state

Bengaluru, Jun 26 (PTI) Posspole Private Limited, a dynamic 360-degree ecosystem for high-tech products, market access and manufacturing has announced the commencement of its strategic partnership with the Karnataka Maritime Board to enhance and develop the maritime ecosystem in the state, the company said on Wednesday.

KMB, is a statutory body set up by the Government of Karnataka to facilitate the rapid development and management of ports, inland waterways, islands, and the coastal region in the state.

In a statement, the company said, "Posspole and the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) have entered into this strategic collaboration to enhance and develop the maritime ecosystem in Karnataka. This partnership aims to identify avenues for integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices across maritime infrastructure, focusing on ports, fishing harbours, sustainable coastal tourism, automation, and environmental restoration, including coral rehabilitation." This association between KMB and Posspole will enable research and development of novel technology solutions to maritime issues and problems faced by Karnataka, Jayaram Raipura, CEO of Karnataka Maritime Board said.

"We hope to leverage the startup environment in Bengaluru to seek and spread solutions for the marine ecosystem in India," he said.

According to the company, key areas to focus from MoU includes --port development and automation, infrastructure enhancement, automation integration, smart systems installation, environmental conservation and restoration, coral reef restoration, sustainable practices implementation, research and monitoring, technology development and innovation among others.

"By integrating cutting-edge solutions, we aim to transform Karnataka's maritime infrastructure and set a benchmark for innovation, environmental stewardship and economic growth. In addition, this initiative will also give an opportunity for various marine product companies in India to collaborate with Posspole," Kiran Rudrappa, CEO and Co-founder of Posspole added.