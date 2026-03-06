Post alliance talks gesture went viral says Stalin, AIADMK gen secy takes swipe at CM

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said that a gesture of his indicating that the much-anticipated seat-sharing deal with ally Congress "is finished" has gone viral, drawing rebuke from the AIADMK which said everything in the DMK rule has "come to an end." Stalin, while attending a wedding in the family of Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday, said, "after finalising an agreement with an alliance party (Congress) that would be appreciated by everyone, I left the venue (DMK hq Anna Arivalayam)." "You would have seen the visuals of me getting into the car after finalising the agreement and the gesture I made by raising my hand, stating 'it's over'. That was not something I had planned. As I was walking to the car, the media personnel standing there kept asking me whether the talks were over. I responded by making that gesture and said, it is finished", the chief minister recalled.

The spontaneous gesture made has gone viral on social media, and it is being shared to say, "everything is settled, all finished,", Stalin said.

Responding, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "The chief minister, who is supposed to protect law and order, speaks with vain pride that the gesture he showed has become viral." "In the DMK rule, everything, including law and order, women's safety and social justice has come to an end," the Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition said.

On Wednesday, at the end of long discussions amidst speculations that all was not well between the ruling DMK and its ally Congress, the two parties clinched a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Assembly elections.

By doing so, the two had effectively put to rest speculations that questioned the continuance of their alliance as power-sharing demand by some in the national party had threatened to derail ties. After rounds of negotiations, the DMK allotted 28 assembly seats to Congress and one Rajya Sabha seat for the March 16 biennial election.

Stalin, after taking part in the discussion, while leaving the venue, made a gesture to the media personnel, the video of which was widely shared on social media.