Post-assembly poll rout, NCP (SP) authorises Sharad Pawar to take steps to strengthen party

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Weeks after its dismal performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Thursday authorised its president Sharad Pawar to take necessary steps to strengthen the organisation.

After a two-day meeting of the party in Mumbai, a spokesperson said the entire organisation, its MPs and MLAs stood behind Sharad Pawar.

The party also decided to allot 50 per cent tickets to women and youths in the forthcoming local bodies elections in the state.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), a key constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), held the meeting to discuss organisational matters. Besides Sharad Pawar, state-level office-bearers, district and taluka presidents of the party attended the conclave at YB Chavan Centre.

Party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said those present at the gathering authorised Pawar to take appropriate steps to strengthen the organisation.

Tapase said the entire organisation, its 10 MLAs and eight Lok Sabha MPs were with the party president.

His assertion came a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the Ajit Pawar-led NCP was trying to engineer defections in the rival camp, promising its leaders berths in the Union cabinet.

The party also decided to provide 50 per cent tickets to women and youths in the upcoming local bodies elections, informed Tapase.

Tapase said Sharad Pawar has asked cadres not to get demoralised by the assembly poll loss.

"We will bounce back strongly and continue to serve the state," the spokesperson added.

The Sharad Pawar-led party put up a good performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra held in April-May, winning eight of the 10 seats it contested. However, in the November assembly polls, the party could win just 10 of the nearly 90 seats where it fielded candidates. PTI MR RSY