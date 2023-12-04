Post Congress debacle in 3 states, Nitish aides bat for 'credible face' to lead INDIA alliance

Patna: A day after the Congress lost assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, key aides of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a push for a "credible face" like the JD(U) supremo for leading the INDIA coalition.

Advertisment

Statements to this effect came from ministers and senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Chaudhary, both of whom, in separate conversations with journalists, acknowledged the Congress as "the big brother" in the coalition, but asked it to "show a big heart".

"Had all the parties been taken along by the Congress in the three states, the BJP would have been defeated,” said Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who holds important portfolios in the state.

His views were echoed by Ashok Chaudhary, a former working president of the JD(U) state unit, who, incidentally, was formerly with Congress and headed its Bihar unit.

Advertisment

"Had leaders like Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee (Bengal CM) been invited to campaign, it would have boosted the Congress' prospects. Just look at our ally Samajwadi Party, which fielded so many candidates in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he said.

Both leaders were of the view that "it is the Congress which suffered the biggest setback" in the assembly elections, and hoped that lessons will be drawn when the INDIA bloc meets in Delhi on Wednesday.

"It is beyond doubt that the coalition owes its existence to tireless efforts of Nitish Kumar. The strategy so far has been to put up a joint fight, defeat the BJP and decide other things later. But, with projection of a credible face, things would be easier,” Vijay Chaudhary said.

"We have no problem if the coalition sticks to the current strategy. But a joint fight, with the Congress being more accommodating towards regional parties, is a must. We must remember that the BJP's claim has been there is no vacancy for the prime minister's post in 2024. We have to create that vacancy,” he said.

Speaking in a similar vein, Ashok Chaudhary added: “Undoubtedly, Nitish Kumar is an immensely credible face. But we respect our alliance partners and their right to arrive at a consensus in the matter. But, the Congress must as the big brother, show a big heart and accommodate smaller parties more".