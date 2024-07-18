Post-Covid, world came to know India has roadmap to peace, happiness: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Gumla (Jharkhand), Jul 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world came to that India has the roadmap to peace and happiness.

He also stated that 'Sanatan Dharma' believed in the welfare of mankind.

"Various experiments were made in the past 2,000 years, but they failed to provide happiness and peace that are ingrained in India's traditional way (of life). After Corona, the world came to know that India has the roadmap to peace and happiness," Bhagwat said.

He was addressing a village-level workers meeting organised by Vikas Bharti, a not-for-profit organisation.

"The Sanatan Sanskriti and Dharma did not come from royal palaces but from Ashrams and forests. With changing times, our clothes may change but our nature will never change," said the RSS head.

"To continue our work and services in the changing times, we need to adapt to new ways and methods. Those who keep their nature intact are called developed," he said.

Bhagwat asserted that everyone should work relentlessly towards the welfare of society.

He also said the tribals have remained backward and a lot of work is needed in the area of education and health for them.

"In forest areas where the tribals traditionally live, the people are peaceful and simple in nature which is not found in big cities. Here I can trust villagers with closed eyes but in cities, we have to be careful with whom we are talking," he added.

Bhagwat added that he was never worried about the country's future as many people were working collectively for its betterment which was bound to show results.

"There has been no doubt about the country's future. Good things should happen, as all are working for it. We are also making efforts," he said.

The RSS head said people of India have their own nature and many are working for the welfare of the country without a desire for name or fame.

"We have different styles of worship as we have 33 crore Gods and Goddesses and more than 3,800 languages are spoken here and even the food habits are different. Despite the difference, our mind is one and cannot be found in other countries," he said.

"When we work for the betterment of anyone, our development also takes place. Human beings never live alone and they are not scared of death. If he is made to live alone in a closed room, he will get mad in a few months. If humans live together they have sentiments attached to them," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat added that these days so called progressive people believe in giving back to society which was ingrained in Indian culture.

"It is nowhere written in the scriptures but generation by generation it is there in our nature," he said.