Post Delhi tragedy, MP govt orders survey of coaching classes operating in basements

Bhopal, Jul 29 (PTI) In light of the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a water-logged coaching centre in Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday directed civic bodies to survey coaching classes operating in basements of buildings and ensure safety measures are in place on such premises.

IAS aspirants Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Kerala died after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, being used as a library, got flooded due to rains in the capital on Saturday evening.

Seven persons, including the owner and coordinator of the coaching institute, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a review meeting at the state secretariat on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to inspect coaching institutes being run in basements of buildings and ensure safety measures are in place.

Yadav said the untimely death of three youngsters preparing for civil services exams in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar was sad and painful.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Rajesh Rajoura said municipal commissioners have been directed to inspect coaching centres and other institutions, including lodging facilities, running in basements of buildings in their jurisdiction, and submit a report.

In compliance with the chief minister's directive, instructions have been given to look into the drainage system and ensure safe electrical arrangements in case of waterlogging at coaching centres operating in basements, principal secretary (Revenue) Nikunj Kumar Srivastava said. PTI ADU ARU