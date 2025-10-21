Post-Diwali: Air Quality index in seven Bihar cities turn 'poor'

Patna, Oct 21 (PTI) Air quality in Bihar's capital Patna and six other cities plunged into the "poor" category on Tuesday, a day after Diwali celebrations, officials said.

The seven Bihar cities are Patna, Hajipur, Saharsa, Samastipur, Araria, Purnea and Begusarai.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) daily 'Air Quality Index' (AQI) bulletin of October 21, Hajipur was the worst among cities in Bihar with an AQI of 291.

The six other Bihar cities where the AQI was in the poor category on Tuesday are Saharsa (273), Samastipur (236), Patna (226), Araria (222), Purnea (211) and Begusarai (203).

Poor air quality causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

Commenting on poor air quality in seven cities in the state, Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla told PTI that the situation is not abnormal at all.

"It is true that the air quality deteriorated in certain cities. But the situation is not abnormal at all. Even the air quality is better this time compared to last year's situation. The AQI in Patna was 230 (a day after Diwali) last year, despite a ban on sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in Bihar. Therefore, the situation is not alarming at all." He claimed that strict enforcement of rules pertaining to curbing air pollution was taken by the authorities concerned.

The chairman further said the noise pollution level in certain areas in the state capital was high from the normal range on Diwali.

"On Diwali, the BSPCB monitored noise pollution at Mithapur, DRM office (Danapur), Rajkiya Mahila Mahavidyalaya (Gulzarbagh) and BDO Office, Bhoothnath Road (Kankarbagh). The noise pollution level was higher than on normal days on the day of Diwali," he said.

"It was 67.3 decibels (dB) in silent areas against 40 dB, the recommended limit at night, 68.1 dB in residential areas against 45 dB recommended during night," Shukla said.

According to experts, the air quality dipped to a poor category on Tuesday in some Bihar cities due to low wind speed.

The AQI is an assessment of the air quality taking into account eight pollutants – PM 2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns), PM 10 (particulate matter less than 10 microns), nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, ammonia and lead.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor" (Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure), 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI PKD RG