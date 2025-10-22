Post Diwali, over 390 arrested in Kolkata for bursting banned fireworks, disorderly conduct

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) The Kolkata Police arrested over 390 people for various legal violations, including disorderly conduct and bursting banned fireworks, during post-Diwali celebrations, an officer said on Wednesday.

Over 180 kg of banned fireworks and more than 30 litres of illicit liquor were also seized during raids conducted on Tuesday, he said.

Police arrested 273 people for disorderly conduct and 43 for bursting prohibited fireworks on Tuesday, the official said.

"Today, till 8 pm, we have arrested 43 people for discharging banned fireworks and 35 others for disorderly conduct," he said.

Besides, the Kolkata Traffic Police prosecuted 366 people on Tuesday for various offences, the official added. PTI SCH RBT RBT