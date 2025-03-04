Post-Independence, Cong formed a self-imposed govt: Khattar

Patna, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday asserted that the Congress, upon Independence, had formed a government in the country that was "self-imposed and not democratically elected".

The senior BJP leader also claimed that the Jana Sangh, the party's previous avatar, was formed to prevent the Congress from enjoying "unbridled" power, alleging that the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had put a "question mark" on democracy.

"After Independence, the Congress did not form a democratically elected government. The government was self-imposed. In 1951, a year ahead of the first general elections, our ideological forefathers formed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. The idea was to ensure that power does not become unbridled," Khattar said.

The Union minister was addressing the state council meeting organised by the BJP's Bihar unit, in which Dilip Jaiswal was unanimously elected as the provincial president.

Khattar, who is a former Haryana chief minister, also recalled having travelled to Delhi to attend a rally of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, who had risen up in revolt against the then Congress government headed by Indira Gandhi.

"I was all of 21 years back then. Indira Gandhi's Emergency had placed a question mark before the country's democracy. I might not have understood much of what JP said at the rally in Maurice Nagar locality. But the speech inspired me to devote myself to serving the nation," said the BJP leader.

He pointed out with delight "we have come a long way since the days when the BJP could not even think in terms of forming a government. Today, we rule the Centre and there are NDA governments in 20 states, 14 of these having pure BJP governments".

The Union minister also stressed on the need for probity in public life and recalled an anecdote of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, who had said, "we should treat a political party as a carrot that is played like a reed. If it gets afflicted with corruption, like the Congress, we must eat the carrot and try a new reed. Power must always be wielded for service and not pelf". PTI NAC BDC