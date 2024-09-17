Post-Independence, world saw spine of India's foreign policy under PM Modi: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led NDA government has shown to the world in the past decade that India's foreign policy has a spine.

Addressing a press conference to mark 100 days of the third tenure of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the country has witnessed unprecedented stability in governance and policy over the past decade.

"After Independence, for the first time in the past decade, the world saw a spine in India's foreign policy," Shah said.

He slammed the foreign policy pursued by the previous Congress governments.

"Earlier, India's foreign policy lacked spine, it was not visible. Now, the spine in the foreign policy is visible clearly," Shah said at the press conference where he was flanked by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A presentation on the achievements of the Modi government in its third tenure circulated at the press conference cited the Prime Minister's visits to Russia and Ukraine as the hallmarks in the field of foreign policy.

It noted that President Droupadi Murmu was honoured with Fiji's highest civilian award, the 'Order of Fiji', and Timor-Leste's 'Order of Timor-Leste'.

The prime minister was also awarded the 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle' during his visit to Russia.

The first 100 days of the new government also was prime ministerial visits to Singapore and Brunei Darussalam, the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister.

Modi's visits to Austria and Poland were also the first by an Indian prime minister in 41 and 45 years respectively.

The government noted that India hosted the third 'Voice of the Global South' Summit which saw participation by over 120 countries.

India also hosted the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting for the first time, it said.