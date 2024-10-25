Post-monsoon rain deficit reaches 97% in Himachal, high temp across state

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) A prolonged dry spell caused the day temperature to rise by four to six degrees above normal at most places in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Advertisment

The post-monsoon rain deficit (October onwards) has been registered to be 97 per cent.

Bilaspur was hottest in the state with the maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal.

Dharamshala, Sundernagar, Keylong, and Shimla recorded a high of 30.8 degrees, 33.2 degrees, 16.5 degrees and 24.8 degrees, above normal by 6.4 degrees, 5.6 degrees, 5.5 degrees and 5.2 degrees, in that order.

Advertisment

The state received 0.7 mm of rain on average from October 1 to October 24, against a normal rainfall of 22.9 mm, a deficit of 97 per cent, the Meteorological department said.

Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan districts did not see any rain in the period.

There was a deficit was 99 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla districts, 98 per cent in Kinnaur, and 94 per cent in Kangra district.

Advertisment

Mandi and Una districts recorded rain deficits at 82 and 52 per cent.

The dry spell is set to continue till October 31, the Met said. PTI BPL VN VN