Post-mortem finds no injury in body of man died in Kerala jail, detailed probe initiated

Kasaragod (Kerala), Nov 27 (PTI) The post-mortem examination found no injury marks in the body of a man who died at Kasaragod Sub Jail and subsequently a detailed probe has been initiated, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Muhammad Mubasheer, 29, a resident of Deli here, was found unconscious inside the jail on Wednesday.

He had been remanded in a POCSO case and was shifted to Kasaragod District Hospital, where he died later.

Following allegations by his family that Mubasheer was subjected to torture in jail, the post-mortem was conducted at Kannur Government Medical College.

A police officer said the autopsy did not reveal injuries that could have caused the death.

Internal organs have been sent for further forensic analysis to determine the exact cause.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and the body has been handed over to relatives.

Police said statements of family members will be recorded soon, while the Prison Department has also started an internal inquiry.

Jail officials said Mubasheer appeared mentally disturbed after being lodged at the jail on November 6 and had complained of sleep difficulties, for which he was provided medical attention. PTI TBA TBA ADB