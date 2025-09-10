Post-mortem of Ugandan woman in Gurugram indicates death could be due to accident: Police

Gurugram, Sep 10 (PTI) The post-mortem of a Ugandan woman, who was found half-naked and bleeding, was conducted by a medical board, police said on Wednesday, adding that she could have died in an accident.

According to the police, the body of 33-year-old Nasimwa Madina from Uganda was found on Sunday morning near the IMT Chowk in Manesar. An FIR for murder was registered in the case.

However, the doctors who conducted the post-mortem said the woman likely died in an accident.

"The post-mortem report is still awaited. However, the viscera have been preserved for further investigation, and the samples will be sent to Madhuban Lab. A further probe is underway," said Satender Kumar, SHO of Manesar police station.

Police said a board of doctors was formed to conduct the post-mortem of the Ugandan woman. The procedure took place late on Tuesday evening and was videographed.

According to the doctors who conducted the post-mortem, the cause of the woman's death might be injuries sustained in an accident, they added.

"We handed over the body to the next of kin after the post-mortem today. We are probing all angles, including how she reached the spot and the circumstances leading to the incident," said a senior police officer.

Giving details of the woman, police said Madina lived in Delhi and had come to India around two years ago on a study visa. She, along with her friends, frequently visited Gurugram's clubs and bars. PTI COR HIG HIG