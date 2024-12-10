Post of chief commissioner for persons with disabilities vacant since 2019: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The post of chief commissioner for persons with disabilities, a key position within the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has remained vacant for nearly six years, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar said the department secretary had been holding additional charge since January 2019 and the tenure was extended until January 31, 2025.

Despite repeated attempts to fill the position, the government has not been able to appoint a suitable candidate, he said.

Advertisements for the role have been published four times, beginning in November 2018 and most recently on December 3.

However, no eligible candidate has been deemed suitable for the position after shortlisting by the selection committee, Kumar said in his written response.

A total of 79 applications were received in 2018, followed by 51 in 2020, and 28 in 2023. However, despite these responses, the selection process has not concluded successfully, he said.

Kumar said a fresh vacancy notification was uploaded on the department website earlier this month.