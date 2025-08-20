Post offices in Varanasi region begin sale of Ballia’s sattu

Ballia (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Known for its famous baati chokha, Ballia now has another reason to be proud: sale of its sattu through the vast network of the state's post offices.

Coinciding with Ballia Balidan Diwas on August 19, the Department of Posts has launched the sale of “Baghi Ballia” sattu across all post offices under the Varanasi postal region.

Postmaster General of the Varanasi region, Colonel Vinod inaugurated the service at Varanasi Cantt Head Post Office. He said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote indigenous products and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme Initially, the facility has been introduced in 100 post offices across Varanasi, Chandauli, Mughalsarai, Jaunpur, Ballia, Naugarh and Ghazipur districts, a statement said.

If successful, the plan will be expanded to all post offices in Uttar Pradesh and eventually across India, it said.

The sattu will be supplied directly from Ballia to post offices, ensuring consumers get the product at a fair price while generating significant revenue for India Post.

Colonel Vinod said several experimental variants are in the pipeline — including rose-scented, saffron-flavoured and even chocolate sattu — though the traditional roasted gram variety remains the mainstay.

He said he found out about the important place of sattu in the lives of people in Varanasi, after he moved from Jammu and Kashmir. "I decided that I will sell sattu through post offices in Varanasi and surrounding areas." Traditionally consumed as an energy drink mixed with water, black salt, mint and lemon, or as a dough for baati, sattu is valued for its nutrition and versatility.

Popular not just in Uttar Pradesh but across India and even abroad, sattu is widely regarded as a wholesome breakfast and a natural energy booster. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY