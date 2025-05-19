Post Pahalgam, Indira Gandhi remembered for her role in Indo-Pak war: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said, post Pahalgam terror attack, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is remembered for her role in the war against Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh.

Addressing a public meeting at a village in Nagarkurnool district after launching 'Indira Solar Giri Jala Vikasam' programme, he said Indira Gandhi is remembered even after 50 years of her rule, even in remote areas, due to her pro-poor welfare measures.

"After Pahalgam and the India-Pakistan conflict, (it is felt) that a Prime Minister should be like Indira Gandhi to protect the country. (She) Fought a war with Pakistan and made Pakistan into parts. One is Bangladesh, and the other is Pakistan. Indiramma proved it 54 years ago," he said.

Under the 'Indira Solar Giri Jala Vikasam', the government would provide solar pumpsets to the beneficiaries.

Reddy also said the government would freely provide solar power pumpsets in the Achampet assembly constituency.

The government would take steps to ensure that beneficiaries can produce solar power and sell it to the government. This will provide some additional income to the beneficiaries, he said.