Post-poll violence in Saran after Rohini Acharya misbehaves with voters; 1 dead

New Delhi: One person died in a post-poll violence on Tuesday in Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha seat where Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting against sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Advertisment

There was a huge uproar at polling booth number 118 in Chhapra city after Acharya reached after the polling ended on Monday evening.

According to locals, Acharya had misbehaved with the voters after reaching the booth with her supporters.

“She had to leave the place looking at the anger among voters. Today, it turned into a violent clash,” said a local.

Advertisment

As the dispute escalated, a shootout broke out between the two parties on Tuesday. Three people were shot at in the firing killing one person.

After the incident, a large number of police personnel have been deployed near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk of Chhapra. SP and DM are also present on the spot.

Saran SP Gaurav Mangala said that there was a dispute between RJD and BJP workers yesterday.

“Some people opened fire today in response to yesterday’s tension. Action has been taken against the people who instigated this incident. Internet will be banned for some time.” Mangala said.