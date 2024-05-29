Post-poll violence: Tea stalls in Odisha’s Ganjam asked to close by 8.30 pm

Berhampur (Odisha) May 28 (PTI) Amid reports of several post-poll violence in Odisha’s Ganjam district, the police have asked tea stall and dhaba owners to close their outlets by 8.30 pm every day till the declaration of the election results on June 4.

“We have appealed to owners of dhabas and tea stalls to close their outlets in the district by 8.30 pm to avoid the violence,” said SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena.

In an effort to prevent clashes among supporters of the rival political parties, this measure has been taken, he said.

He asked inspectors-in-charge of the police stations to request tea shops and dhabas in their areas to close their outlets at 8.30 pm to maintain law and order situation.

People generally gather in and around tea stalls and dhabas in the evening hours and get involved in political debate, and often the situation is aggravated when some others, especially the supporters of political parties join such debate, a senior officer said.

The elections to two Lok Sabha seats and 13 assembly constituencies in the district were held in two phases on May 13 and 20.

Post-poll violence has been reported from Bhanjanagar, Beguniapada, Kabisurya Nagar, Surada and Tarsingi in Ganjam police district and Jarada in Berhampur.

In pre-poll violence, a BJP supporter was killed at Srikrushnasaranpur under Khallikote assembly constituencies on March 15.

As many as 14 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder, while a 4-member special investigation team (SIT) of police is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam police have launched a special drive to arrest those involved in unrest earlier in the district, following the spurt of post-poll incidents. Around 30 people have been arrested in the last two days after launching the special drive, the SP said.

SP (Berhampur) Sarthak Sarangi said police have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the clash between the supporters of BJP and BJD at Haladiapadar on Friday night.

At least seven people were injured in the clash. PTI BBM BBM BDC