Post-Pongala cleaning sparks war of words between CPI(M), BJP in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 6 (PTI) Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said the RDO has been tasked with a probe to ascertain whether there were any lapses in the post-festival cleaning operations following the Attukal Pongala in the state capital.

However, BJP leader and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh alleged that the minister was blaming the Corporation due to pressure from the CPI(M).

BJP came to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after winning 50 out of 101 seats in last year’s local body election.

In a Facebook post, the minister said cleaning work was progressing in various parts of the city after the Pongala, which drew lakhs of devotees from across the state to Thiruvananthapuram, but media reports had claimed delays in waste removal and lapses in sanitation in some areas. He said it was essential to clean the city at the earliest after the festival to ensure public health and safety and smooth traffic movement.

In this context, the Thiruvananthapuram RDO has been directed to inspect in person and ascertain whether there were any shortcomings in the cleaning operations and submit a report immediately, Sivankutty said.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is responsible for carrying out post-Pongala cleaning works, he said, adding that strict action would be taken if any shortcomings were found.

The government is committed to resolving the difficulties faced by the public and restoring the city to normalcy at the earliest, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Rajesh told reporters that Sivankutty had earlier stated that the post-Pongala cleaning works were carried out properly.

“It was after the pressure from his party that he is saying such things now. They would be saddened by losing power after 45 years, and there will be people who don't want the work to be done properly,” he said.

He said the Corporation had fulfilled its responsibilities effectively.

“People have selected the BJP to handle the responsibilities of the Corporation. We have done everything well with the support of the people, and the minister himself had testified to it on the Pongala day,” Rajesh added. PTI TBA TBA ADB