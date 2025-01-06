Post-snowfall restoration work underway in Kashmir valley, says J-K CM Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said post-snowfall restoration work in the valley was underway in full swing and being closely monitored.

The Kashmir valley and some areas in the Jammu division recorded moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday, leading to road closures and snapping of electricity supply in many areas.

"Following the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday (Sunday), particularly in the valley, restoration work is in full swing and being closely monitored," Abdullah said in a post on X.

"The current electricity load being drawn in the valley is 1,200 MW and this will rise as the day progresses. Snow clearance work is proceeding, with priority roads receiving immediate attention," the chief minister said.

He added that ministers Sakina Itoo and Javaid Dar, and Nasir Aslam Wani -- the advisor to the chief minister -- would travel around the districts to review the situation on the ground. PTI MIJ SZM SZM