Post trespassing incidents, Mumbai police plan to regulate visitors' entry at Salman Khan’s building

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The Mumbai police are planning to regulate the entry and exit of visitors at Galaxy Apartments, the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Bandra, following incidents of trespassing on the premises, officials said on Friday.

The actor, who has received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has already been provided Y-plus security cover.

Earlier this week, the police arrested a man and a woman for allegedly separately trespassing at Khan's building.

The official said considering threats the actor has received and trespassing incidents, the police are thinking of regulating the entry of visitors and improving the security arrangements.

He said since it is a private building, checking every visitor can be a challenge.

According to sources, new visitors will be required to confirm their identity from the residents of the building to gain entry.

The police said on Thursday that they had apprehended one Jeetendra Singh and Isha Chabria on the charges of house trespassing in separate incidents.

In April last year, several rounds were fired outside Galaxy Apartment allegedly by members of the Bishnoi gang. PTI PS DC ARU